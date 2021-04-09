Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Nutrien stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 321.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.