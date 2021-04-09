Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 222,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Westport Fuel Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

