Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $166,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NSTG opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

