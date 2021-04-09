Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Essent Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Essent Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE ESNT opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.