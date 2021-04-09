Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $31.23 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

