Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,633 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,737,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit