Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,633 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,737,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

