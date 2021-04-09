Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,633 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,737,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.46 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.