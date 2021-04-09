Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,633 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,737,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.46 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit