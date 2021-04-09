Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 324 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,816,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,077,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000.

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $132.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.49. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

