Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $419,000 Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KCE opened at $86.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

