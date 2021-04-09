Wade D. Miquelon Acquires 47,550 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.