Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.59.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

