Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $873,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

