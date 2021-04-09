Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.23. 186,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,224. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.10. The company has a market capitalization of $392.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

