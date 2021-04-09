Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,224. The stock has a market cap of $392.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

