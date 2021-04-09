Warburg Research Reiterates “€23.50” Price Target for Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Grammer (ETR:GMM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
GMM opened at €25.00 ($29.41) on Tuesday. Grammer has a one year low of €12.62 ($14.85) and a one year high of €27.00 ($31.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.65 and its 200-day moving average is €20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $378.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.07.
About Grammer
