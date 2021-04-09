Warburg Research Reiterates “€23.50” Price Target for Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Grammer (ETR:GMM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GMM opened at €25.00 ($29.41) on Tuesday. Grammer has a one year low of €12.62 ($14.85) and a one year high of €27.00 ($31.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.65 and its 200-day moving average is €20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $378.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.07.

About Grammer

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

