WC Walker & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.