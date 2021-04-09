WC Walker & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,191,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,337 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

