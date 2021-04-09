WC Walker & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PayPal by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.31. The stock had a trading volume of 283,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.34 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

