Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 1,550 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $74.42.

