Weaver Consulting Group Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 321,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 91,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 60,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,869. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

