Weaver Consulting Group Has $531,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,038,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,916,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $132.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.