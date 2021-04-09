Weaver Consulting Group Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.9% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,918,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $14.60 on Friday, reaching $3,313.90. 75,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,175.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,017.66 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

