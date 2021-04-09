Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Webjet in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Webjet stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Webjet has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

