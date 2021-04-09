Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of WING opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

