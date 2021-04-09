Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,069,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,037,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

