WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $52.75 on Monday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in WestRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

