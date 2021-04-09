WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in WestRock by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $52.75 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

