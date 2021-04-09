WHALE (WHALE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.81 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $25.81 or 0.00043602 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $140.81 million and $1.02 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00313291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00758422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,573.31 or 1.00631139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00739620 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

