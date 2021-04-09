Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.64.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$52.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$41.72 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The firm has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,971,008.93. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

