Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 5%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.71 and last traded at $74.87. Approximately 17,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 732,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.78.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,352 shares of company stock worth $5,065,821. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.