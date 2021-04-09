Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

