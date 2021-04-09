Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $512.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.50 million to $536.30 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $439.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.40. 320,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,775. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 172.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $32,201,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.