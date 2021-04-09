Woodstock Corp Increases Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

