Woodstock Corp Sells 600 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $59,200,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $50,894,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.