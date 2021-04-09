WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $778.52

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 778.52 ($10.17) and traded as high as GBX 953.20 ($12.45). WPP shares last traded at GBX 950.20 ($12.41), with a volume of 3,843,050 shares.

Several research firms have commented on WPP. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 955.91 ($12.49).

Get WPP alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 902.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 778.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.