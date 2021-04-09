Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches Market Cap of $383,544.59

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $5.85 or 0.00010011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $383,544.59 and $590.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00292794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00766836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,355.11 or 0.99935203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.30 or 0.00726626 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.