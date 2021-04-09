XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.02

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.02 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 2,257,240 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.02. The stock has a market cap of £136.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About XLMedia (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.