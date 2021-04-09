Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YNDX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.65.

Yandex stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter worth $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

