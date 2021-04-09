Ying Du Sells 21,936 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,583,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 47.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $6,667,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

