Ying Du Sells 21,936 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,583,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96.
Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.83.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.