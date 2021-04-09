Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 28.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $60,278,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Athene by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 988,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 12,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $55.39.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit