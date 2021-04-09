Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 28.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $60,278,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Athene by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 988,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 12,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $55.39.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

