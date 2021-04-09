Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will announce earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

