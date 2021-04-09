Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. BWX Technologies posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

