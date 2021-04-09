Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.49 Million

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post sales of $214.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $200.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,210 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 183,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 23.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 357,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,895. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

