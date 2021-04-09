Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post sales of $407.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the lowest is $402.50 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $449.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

HCSG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,705. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,467,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 493,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,730 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

