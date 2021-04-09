Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.60 Million

Analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post sales of $68.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.90 million to $73.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $112.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $328.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $413.50 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

USWS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.98. 620,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,793,145. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

