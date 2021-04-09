Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,875 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $62,548,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

