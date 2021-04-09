Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

GTT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.77. 490,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,845. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.65. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GTT Communications by 120.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

