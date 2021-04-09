Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to Post -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will report earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($0.95). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 54,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

