Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.10). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $899,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,298 shares of company stock worth $11,869,442. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 7,255,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,217,428. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

