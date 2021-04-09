Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.10). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $899,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,298 shares of company stock worth $11,869,442. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 7,255,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,217,428. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit