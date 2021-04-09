Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). Chiasma posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CHMA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 533,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,562. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $174.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 31.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.